‘You’re the headquarters of corruption’, PDP replies APC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said on Wednesday it has uncovered an alleged plot by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to frustrate ongoing corruption probes initiated by the government.

“NDDC: You Are the Headquarters of Corruption PDP Replies APC… Exposes APC’s Plot to Stall Corruption Probes,” and signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP challenged the ruling party to find its voice and speak out about the brazen pillage of Nigerians’ common patrimony by a handful of persons holding positions of public trust.

The party challenged the APC to address the corruption at the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) where “their leaders and cronies had been fingered in alleged looting of N4.448billion through underhand contracts.”

It also described the APC as the headquarters of corruption.

The ruling party had said on Tuesday the PDP was dead scared of the ongoing forensic audit of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The PDP said: “The stench of corruption oozing out of the Buhari administration has further confirmed that the All Progressives Congress is the headquarters of corruption as well as the dockyard of thieves, treasury looters, and oppressive cabal who have stolen our nation dry.

“The APC has been seeking to frustrate ongoing probes in government agencies because its leaders are complicit and all soiled, from head to toe, in the mire of corruption.

“APC’s attack against PDP’s insistence on the prosecution of APC leaders indicted in the Niger Delta Development Commission probe further betrays the ruling party’s desperation to shield its corrupt leaders and officeholders who have been implicated in the probe.”

