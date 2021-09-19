Entertainment
Yousef, Saskay evicted from Big Brother Naija
Two more Big Brother Naija housemates – Yousef and Saskay – were evicted from the ongoing reality show on Sunday.
Three others – Angel, Cross, and Emmanuel escaped eviction from the house.
This followed the emergence of Whitemoney as Head of House last week while Nini used her veto power to replace herself with Cross.
The host of the reality show, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, later spoke with the evicted housemates about their future plans.
Yousef declared his intention to explore the movie industry while Saskay would shift his focus to two personal projects including a health facility.
The duo’s eviction brought the number of housemates that had left the BBNaija since the commencement of the show in July to 16.
Nine housemates are still vying for the show’s ultimate prize.
