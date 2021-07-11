Youth leader killed, two injured in attack by suspected herdsmen in Oyo

A youth leader in Akinkunmi village, Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State capital, has been reportedly shot dead by gunmen suspected to be herdsmen who invaded the village on Saturday night.

Apart from the youth leader who was identified as Oloro Odo, two other people were said to be seriously injured in the attack.

A resident of the village who narrated how the incident happened, said the herdsmen invaded the village when they had retired for the night and attempted to abduct two people.

However, one of the victims managed to escape and raised an alarm which drew the attention of other villagers and the youths.

“The youth leader, Olori Odo, and other youths mobilized and went in search of the kidnappers, but the kidnappers fired shots at three of them, including Olori Odo.

“Odo later died as a result of the gunshots, while the two other people who sustained various degrees of injuries are still receiving treatment at a health facility within the local government area,” the resident said.

Another resident of the community, Rasak Ishola, said one of the herdsmen was arrested and handed over to the police at the Moniya Police station.

Efforts to contact the state State spokesman, DSP Adewale Osifeso to confirm the incident before going to press however, proved abortive as calls and text messages to his phones were not replied.

