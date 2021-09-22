Youths accuse Sokoto commissioner of working with bandits, set house ablaze

Angry youths on Wednesday burnt down the country home of the Sokoto State Commissioner for Security and Career Studies, Col. Garba Moyi (retd), for allegedly working with bandits.

The spokesman of the state police command, Sanusi Abubakar, who confirmed the incident to journalists in Sokoto, said the irate youths burnt down the building located in Isa local government area of the state after they accused him of working with bandits who regularly attack the area.

Abubakar added that the youths also torched a vehicle belonging to the traditional ruler of the community, Sarkin Gobir Alhaji Nasiru Ahmad, whom they also accused of colluding with the bandits.

According to the spokesman, trouble started when the commissioner turned down the youths’ invitation for discussion on incessant attacks in the area.

Abubakar said at least five persons had been arrested in connection with the incident.

Moyi, who also confirmed the attack on his home, blamed his political rivals for the ordeal.

He said: “It is true that youths attacked my house at Isa local government area. They overpowered the security man in the house and set the house ablaze.

“I am yet to visit the area to ascertain the extent of damage to the house; but I can confirm that no life was lost.

“I know this is the handiwork of my political opponents as I have absolutely nothing to do with bandits.

“For now, I cannot say anything further as the investigation is ongoing by the police.”

