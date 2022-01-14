Youths attack monarch’s palace over insecurity in Plateau

Angry youths on Friday attacked the palace of a traditional ruler in Plateau State, Rev. Ronku Aka, over his alleged inability to protect his community from bandits.

Aka is the Bra Ngwe Irigwe in Bassa local government area of the state.

The President of the Irigwe Youth Development Association, Ezekiel Bini, who confirmed the development to journalists on Friday in Jos, said the youths destroyed property in the monarch’s palace.

He said: “I have just seen that some people who call themselves youths have attacked the palace of our Paramount Ruler and destroyed property in the place. I don’t know where the youths come from but our monarch is safe.

“When I inquired what the problem was, they told me that the youths are angry that the monarch has not done enough to stop the killings, which is not true. I don’t know what they expect him to do because he has been crying to everyone that his chiefdom is under siege by gunmen suspected to be herdsmen.

“On several occasions, he has drawn the attention of the government to the carnage going in his domain expecting the government whose primary responsibility is the protection of the people and their welfare to act.

“But up till now, the authorities involved have done little or nothing to stop the killings while the people continued to suffer.”

