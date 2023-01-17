Youths protest killing of Catholic priest, set ablaze police station in Niger

Angry youths on Tuesday on Tuesday protested the killing of a Catholic priest by bandits and set ablaze a police station at Kaffin-Koro in the Paikoro local government area of Niger State.

Bandits on Sunday morning set ablaze the priest, Rev. Fr. Isaac Achi of St. Peters and Paul Catholic Church while trying to gain access to his home in the area.

The protesters were angry over the police’s slow response to residents’ cries for help when the terrorists stormed the deceased’s residence on the day of the incident.

The youths also set fire to cars and buildings while an unspecified number of people were injured in the fracas.

The spokesman for the state police command, Wasiu Adetoro, confirmed the incident.

He, however, promised to brief journalists later on the attack on the police station.

Also, the state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Humanitarian Services, Emmanuel Umar, in a chat with journalists, decried the youths’ resort to self-help on the matter.

He said a security team had been dispatched to Kaffin-Koro to assess the situation.

