Youths urge INEC to redeem itself with Imo, Kogi, Bayelsa guber polls

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been urged by Imo Youths for a New Nigeria to consider correcting its mistakes with the Kogi and Bayelsa gubernatorial elections.

INEC had come under severe criticism over its conduct of the elections which many had described as flawed by a number of operational failures and other irregularities.

The convener of the group, Chidiebube Okeoma, at a news conference in Owerri on Saturday, claimed the electoral commission had failed to meet up with the expectations of millions of Nigerians.

Okeoma, therefore, urged INEC to take advantage of the forthcoming supplementary elections to correct its mistakes and do better.

He said: “The 2023 general elections failed to meet the expectations of millions of Nigerians; from vote buying to hijacking of electoral materials, to mutilation of election results, to going against the 2022 electoral act as amended, to voter intimidation and suppression, to electoral violence, the whole process was below standard.

“Politicians openly rigged the elections in their favour and openly bragged and mocked the judiciary by asking those who opposed their rigging tactics to go to court.

“INEC has a golden opportunity before it. It has the rare opportunity of using the three off-season governorship elections in Imo, Kogi and Bayelsa to regain the trust of millions of Nigerians.

“Already, many have decided that they won’t vote again going forward but if INEC conducts credible elections in Imo, Kogi and Bayelsa in November, millions may rescind their decision of not wanting to vote again.

“INEC has no reason to fail Nigerians in November because, unlike the February 25 and March 18 elections, the November 11 elections are just taking place in three states.

“They have ample time to prepare and enough workforce to prosecute the elections in line with international best practices.”

