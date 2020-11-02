Youths will form bulk of new cabinet in Edo State –Gov Obaseki

The Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki has declared that youths in the state will form the bulk of his new cabinet which is yet to be inaugurated as he assumes office for a second term.

Governor Obaseki who made the revelation on Sunday in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, in Benin, said the inauguration scheduled to hold on November 12, 2020, would be held alongside the annual Alaghodaro summit.

The statement noted that the governor was committed to ensuring that youths formed the bulk of his new cabinet.

“The governor acknowledges the role of youths in the actualisation of his second term bid. Youths make up more than half of the state’s population. So, it is only right that they determine what works best for them in government.

“The 2020 Youth Summit will enable the state government to assess the impact of the administration’s policies and programmes on job creation, youth empowerment, basic and technical education and youth participation in governance, among others,” the statement read in part.

