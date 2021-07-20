YouTube acquires Indian social commerce startup Simsim. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today.

1. YouTube acquires Indian social commerce startup Simsim



American video streaming giant, YouTube, has acquired Indian social commerce startup, Simsim.

The Google-owned firm announced the acquisition on Tuesday but did not disclose the terms of the deal.

According to local media, the Indian startup is valued at over $70 million.

Before the acquisition, The two-year-old Simsim had raised about $17 million.

In 2020, after its series B financing, the startup was valued at $50.1 million.

The startup’s eponymous app acts as a platform to connect local businesses, influencers and customers.

The acquisition will enable YouTube help small businesses and retailers in India reach new customers in even more powerful ways.

Tech Trivia: What’s the largest aircraft?

A. Antonov An-225

B. Airbus A380

C. Boeing 747-8

D. Hughes H-4 Hercules

Answer: See end of post

2. South Africa’s Strove secures $277k seed funding round



Strove, South African employee wellness platform, has secured a US$277,000 seed funding round to help it on its road to expansion to the United Kingdom.

Strove is an activity-based mobile rewards application that empowers organisations to inspire their employees to live a healthy and active life, combatting inactivity, burnout, and chronic stress.

The startup was founded in 2020 by Chris Bruchhausen in partnership with venture builder The Delta.

The platform uses activity-tracking and gamification to incentivise workforces to be their best selves, with rewards coming from over a dozen partner brands.

One year after launch, the startup has consolidated partnership with brands such as Old Khaki, Poetry, Bootlegger Coffee, Mugg & Bean, Dis-Chem, Vida e Caffè, and Engen.

The new raiser was led by VC firm Launch Africa and saw the participation of a handful of angel investors.

3. BlueAvo launches recruitment startup in South Africa



SA-based creatives’ recruitment offering, BlueAvo, has launched as a recruitment startup to help talented African creatives connect with prospective employers.

The startup was co-founded by Indira Tsengiwe in March 2021.

According to Tsengiwe, the startup was founded to empower talents in a bid to access opportunities across the continent.

She said: “BlueAvo provides unbiased access to a pipeline of commercial opportunities to one of the biggest economic sectors on the African continent – the creative industry.

“The technology empowers hidden talent to be discovered at the click of a button, enabling anyone, anywhere on the continent to have access to work.”

Since its inception, the startup’s platform has evolved to include software tools that help African creatives make groundbreaking content and feedback mechanisms that guide creatives to bespoke connections with employers, brands, agencies or other startups.

Tech Trivia Answer: Antonov An-225

This is the heaviest aircraft ever built and has the widest wingspan of any operational aircraft.

