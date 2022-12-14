YouTube users to receive warning for offensive comments. 2 other stories and trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world today

1. YouTube users to receive warning for offensive comments

Popular video streaming service provider, YouTube, has introduced a new feature that will notify users of their abusive comments and take more action.

The company stated this in a released statement on Wednesday that it had tested the feature before moving to roll it out.

The new feature, which is an AI-powered detection system, is currently available only for English-language comments, but the streaming service aims to include other languages in the future.

“Our goal is to both protect creators from users trying to negatively impact the community via comments, as well as offer more transparency to users who may have had comments removed to policy violations and hopefully help them understand our Community Guidelines,” the company said.

The global video-sharing company had earlier announced its intent to launch $20,000 and $50,000 grants to support African creators.

The initiative, which will take effect through the 2023 #YouTubeBlack Voices creators and artist cohorts, is expected to support creators and the creative economy in Africa.

Tech Trivia: The visual appearance of an app is also called what?

A. UI

B. I/O

C. A/V

D. XD

Answer: see end of post

2. Ethiopian researchers accuse Meta in another lawsuit

American multinational technology company, Meta Platforms, is boiling in another lawsuit after two Ethiopian researchers accused Meta of enabling violent and hateful posts.

Meta spokesperson Erin McPike, in a statement on Wednesday, commented on the lawsuit filed by the researchers.

The researchers alleged that Meta allowed violent and hateful posts from Ethiopia to flourish on Facebook.

Ripples Nigeria earlier reported that the company was slammed with a fine of 265 million Euros ($275M) by the Irish data regulators for breaching Europe’s data privacy law.

The new lawsuit was filed in Kenya on Tuesday, claiming the company failed to exercise reasonable care in training its algorithms to identify dangerous posts.

“We invest heavily in teams and technology to help us find and remove this content.

“We employ staff with local knowledge and expertise and continue to develop our capabilities to catch violating content in the most widely spoken languages in Ethiopia,” said McPike.

Meta received a similar fine from the Turkish competition authority for breaking its competition law.

3. B2B insurtech, Bondaval, secures $15M Series A funding

A London-based B2B insurtech, Bondaval, has secured $15 million in Series A funding led by Talis Capital led by Talis Capital.

Talis Capital general partner Tom Williams, who will join Bondaval’s board, disclosed the funding in a statement on Wednesday.

The round included participation from returning investors Octopus Ventures, Insurtech Gateway Ltd, Truesight, and Expa, and new investors FJ Labs and Broadhaven Ventures.

The B2B insurtech claims it assures credit teams that customers will fulfill their financial obligations.

Since its launch in 2020 by Tom Powell and Sam Damoussi, the startup has now raised $25 million.

In the statement, Williams said, “We are impressed by the opportunity for MicroBonds, which can be applied in so many different ways, and the sheer size of the opportunity is mindblowing, to the point where it could transform credit.

“We see limitless potential for Bondaval and are delighted to be part of the journey.”

Trivia Answer: User Interface

A user interface, also called a “UI” or simply an “interface,” is how a person controls a software application or hardware device.

A good user interface provides a “user-friendly” experience, allowing the user to interact with the software or hardware naturally and intuitively.

By Kayode Hamsat

