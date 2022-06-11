‘You’ve always mocked your masters’, Sowore replies El-Rufai

Presidential candidate under the platform of African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, has lambasted Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, over his comment on the slim chances of the former in the forthcoming 2023 general E

El-Rufai during an interview on Sunday Politics on Channels TV on Friday had argued that only the ruling All Progressives (Congress) had the highest chances of winning in the forthcoming elections.

The governor berated other aspirants in other political parties, stressing that their possibility of defeating the incumbent administration was slim.

He said: “We are confident to win the elections. But, when you are going into an election, you don’t have to be overconfident. You don’t say you win until when the last vote is cast and winner announced. We are going to prepare and win.

Read also: Sowore wins AAC presidential primary

“As regards other parties, this is likely going to be a horse race. Kwankwanso is likely to get more votes in Kano, Jigawa and parts of Katsina. Peter Obi will cannibalize our votes in the South East. The other candidates you’re voting like Omoyele Sowore will likely get 30000 votes. Good luck to him. But we have the largest vote rates. We’ll win.”

Reacting, Sowore, in a tweet on Saturday, slammed the governor, adding that he was afraid of the coming tsunami launched by the third force presidential candidates.

He wrote: “El-Rufai: I watched Channels TV interview where you mentioned that I’ll only manage to win 30k votes. Let me remind you that when you’re in People’s Democratic Party (PDP), you’d arrogantly mock your current masters. You are about to be handed a historical disgrace in 2023. Glad you recognize that a tsunami is headed your way.”

