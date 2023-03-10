YPP candidate rules out withdrawal from Benue governorship race

The Young Progressives Party (YPP) governorship candidate in Benue State, Dr. Roberts Orya, has dismissed reports on his withdrawal from the state governorship race.

He made the clarification in a statement issued by his Media Consultant, Mr. Emmanuel Akosu, on Friday in Makurdi.

Orya was reacting to a declaration by the YPP Chairman in Benue State, Dr. Gwadue Hough, that the party had collapsed its structures to support the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Mr. Titus Uba.

The YPP candidate described the purported declaration as mischievous and lacking in credibility, substance, and moral leaning.

He urged the people of the state to disregard the claim in its entirety.

Orya said: “Right from inception, I had remained resolute in going into the election to allow the Benue people to express their franchise, choices, and preferences, as the final arbiters of their redemption and destiny.

“I am fully in the governorship race and no form of manipulation can change or erase my ambition.

“The so-called officials of the party who perpetrated such an illicit and undemocratic act of adopting candidates of another political party in a hotel room in Makurdi have simply murdered shame.

“Their sponsors or patrons ought to have known that only desperation can push them and the said officials to do such a naked dance at the height of our electoral challenges.”

