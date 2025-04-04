YPP debunks claim on collapse of structure for APGA in Anambra

The Young Progressives Party (YPP) on Friday dismissed a claim by the Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, on the collapse of its structures to support the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the November 8 governorship election in the state.

The National Publicity Secretary of the YPP, Mr. Egbeola Martins, in a statement issued in Abuja, described Soludo’s statement as an outright falsehood.

He said: “At no time did the YPP leadership organs discuss nor ratify the idea of collapsing the party’s structures in Anambra into the APGA.

“The YPP is a serious political force in Nigeria, ranked among the top six leading political parties in the country and the top three in Anambra.

“We refuse to be hoodwinked by such propaganda to confuse the people of Anambra. Our party is not in the business of supporting the continuation of APGA’s governance in any form.”

He stressed that YPP would field a credible candidate in the election.

The spokesman said the party was resolute in its desire to offer the people of Anambra a viable alternative to the current leadership, adding that their focus was to win the election.

He, therefore, called on the people of Anambra to disregard the claims and stay focused on the real issues that would determine the future of the state.

