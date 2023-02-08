YPP governorship candidate joins APC in Plateau

The Young Peoples Party (YPP) governorship candidate in Plateau State, Manji Gontori, has joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Gontori, who announced his defection to the APC at the commencement of the party’s governorship campaign rally in Wase, Wase Local Government Area of the state on Wednesday, described the development as homecoming.

He said: “My return to APC is homecoming, I will work with all stakeholders to ensure that APC wins the general elections.

“I implore all supporters to work assiduously to ensure that Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda of APC is elected the governor of Plateau.”

The Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, congratulated Gontori for switching camp and described the APC as a party to beat in the March 11 election.

Lalong said that APC had an array of quality candidates to bring the desired dividends of democracy to the good people of the state.

He urged the people of Plateau to vote for APC candidates at all levels in the next general elections.

The governor also expressed happiness with the large turnout of APC supporters at the rally.

