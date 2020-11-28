YPP mobilises Nigerian youths for future elections, changes logo

The Young Progressives Party (YPP) on Saturday urged Nigerian youths to rally round the party to forge a common front in pursuit of a better Nigeria.

The YPP National Chairman, Bishop Amakiri, made the call at the party’s special national convention tagged: “Ballot Revolution – YPP Generation Now,” and held in Abuja.

Amakiri said the nation currently needed urgent intervention as all socio-economic and political indicators were not favourable to the citizens.

He said the economy had been on a free-fall with increasing poverty due to several obnoxious policies of the government.

The YPP noted that the road to economic and political emancipation had never been easy but is possible to achieve, and must start now.

Amakri said: “The time has come for us to replicate the patriotic and resilient spirit of great African leaders such as Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Sir Ahmadu Bello and Sardauna of Sokoto.

“Others are Nelson Mandela, Kwame Nkrumah, Thomas Sankara, Julius Nyerere, Jomo Kenyetta, and Steve Biko, just to mention a few.

“Taking over political leadership at all levels won’t come through endless confrontations with our political oppressors who have refused to listen to us, but through a coordinated synergy.

“This synergy is aimed at ending the reign of political mediocrity that has kept the nation in the state of perpetual backwardness; this can only be achieved through #BallotRevolution.

READ ALSO: Nigerian youths beg Buhari to involve them in his govt

“Cost of governance and closure of our land borders without an adequate capacity for sustainable production contributed to poverty and other negative results the country has recorded in recent time.”

According to him, the recent protest against police brutality came barely two weeks after the party’s Advocacy Walk for Good Governance on the incessant increase in fuel price in September.

He said the #EndSARS protests were an indirect approach used by the people to protest against bad government and we were against extreme force used to disperse the protesters.

Amakiri also said the party would continue to demand urgent electoral reforms in the country, adding that was the only way the party could win elections at the grassroots.

Also speaking at the event, YPP’s only member in the National Assembly, Chief Ifeanyi Ubah, said the party was going through a re-engineering process to guarantee quality leadership tomorrow.

“We will educate you on how we are going about the revolutionistic movement that will usher us into the mainstream.

“Today we are number four, but by the grace of God in two years’ time, we will be number one in Nigeria.

“You can take me off but don’t take my word off. I have a reason for being in this party.

“We are the choice of all the major parties but let me not say so much until we unveil the engine room,” he stated.

The party also ratified the election of its new national executive committee members and approved the new logo at the convention.

Join the conversation

Opinions