YPP summons presidential candidate over ‘slow’ build-up to 2023 election

Young Progressives Party (YPP) has its presidential candidate, Prince Malik Ado-Ibrahim, over the slow-build of his preparations for the 2023 election.

The YPP National Secretary, Egbeola Wale-Martins, disclosed this in a statement issued at the end of the party’s 20th National Working Committee (NWC) meeting on Sunday in Abuja.

He said the party was displeased at the extremely slow build-up of political activities due to gaps in communication between the presidential candidate and the appropriate organs saddled with the mandate of engaging and achieving convergence on the elections.

Wale-Martins said the NWC has acknowledged the genuine concerns of its teeming members, supporters and other critical stakeholders on the poor visibility of the party and its presidential candidate.

He said: “Having done so much hitherto to build a political capital that should have made YPP the third force, the NWC therefore, has directed the national secretary to summon the presidential candidate, Prince Malik Ado-Ibrahim, through official communication within seven working days.

“He is to appear and address several issues including but not limited to his blueprint and a comprehensive campaign plan going into the 2023 presidential election for the purpose of speedy harmonization to avoid working at cross purposes.

“It was also unanimously agreed that the outcome of the proposed engagement would help the NWC to either embrace available strategies aimed at covering lost grounds or take difficult informed steps in the interest of the party, our members and all Nigerians.”

The secretary revealed that the NWC also ratified the expulsion of the suspended chairman of YPP in Nasarawa State, Bishop Matthew Namo, for allegedly going incommunicado.

