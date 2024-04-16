Yul Edochie lashes at social media critics with marital issues judging him

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has taken to social media to lash out at his many critics who have marital problems but hide behind their keypads to judge him.

The actor claimed in a post on his official Instagram page that some Nigerians portray themselves as “saints online” and criticize him for his marriage choice while going through their own marital crisis.

He went on to say that although the “online saints'” homes were on fire, they had abandoned their homes to begin passing judgment on another man and offering advice on how to resolve his marital problems.

Yul wrote, ‘‘Mind your business, una no gree. You want to destroy another man’s life, you want to destroy another man’s family, and you want to destroy another man’s career.

‘‘Bcos of family matter wey no concern you. Your own family you never fix am oo. Wicked people.

‘‘Whatever you wish me is what you’re wishing yourself. KARMA is coming for all of you.’’

