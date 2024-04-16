Entertainment
Yul Edochie lashes at social media critics with marital issues judging him
Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has taken to social media to lash out at his many critics who have marital problems but hide behind their keypads to judge him.
The actor claimed in a post on his official Instagram page that some Nigerians portray themselves as “saints online” and criticize him for his marriage choice while going through their own marital crisis.
He went on to say that although the “online saints'” homes were on fire, they had abandoned their homes to begin passing judgment on another man and offering advice on how to resolve his marital problems.
READ ALSO:Yul Edochie reacts to N100m divorce suit filed by his first wife May
Yul wrote, ‘‘Mind your business, una no gree. You want to destroy another man’s life, you want to destroy another man’s family, and you want to destroy another man’s career.
‘‘Bcos of family matter wey no concern you. Your own family you never fix am oo. Wicked people.
‘‘Whatever you wish me is what you’re wishing yourself. KARMA is coming for all of you.’’
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...