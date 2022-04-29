Yul Edochie shocked he trended more after unveiling his new ‘wife’, than when he was in politics

Nigerian actor Yul Edochie has taken to his social media platform to reveal he is shocked he has been making headlines since he announced his union with actress Judy Austin Moghalu.

Speaking via his Instagram page on Friday afternoon, Yul Edochie stated that he wasn’t given any attention after acting, contesting for political offices and being an activist, but broke the internet after having a child with his second wife.

Yul added that no one gave him attention when he was advocating for a better nation, albeit, everyone is chastising after sharing a portion of his private life with the public.

His caption on IG reads, “na wa oo”

The opening line to his post on Instagram reads, “so I fit break internet like this?”

Read his full statement below.

