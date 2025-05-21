Yul Edochie, who made the call in a post shared on his Instagram page, said that untimely death has been rampant in the society because many have abandoned traditional ways and embraced the ways of the white man.

The self-proclaimed polygamist encouraged his fans to embrace traditional ways and be fully enlightened on the do’s and don’ts of spirituality.

“Untimely death has become rampant in our society. It’s happening because majority of us have abandoned our traditional ways and embraced the ways of the white man.

“Go home and embrace our traditional ways. As a traditionalist, you’ll be fully enlightened on the do’s and don’ts of spirituality. If you keep to it judiciously, untimely death will never be your portion.” He wrote on his Instagram page.