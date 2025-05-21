Entertainment
Yul Edochie urges fans to embrace traditional worship to prevent untimely death
Popular Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has taken to social media to encourage his fans and other Nigerians to revert to traditional worship to prevent untimely deaths.
Yul Edochie, who made the call in a post shared on his Instagram page, said that untimely death has been rampant in the society because many have abandoned traditional ways and embraced the ways of the white man.
The self-proclaimed polygamist encouraged his fans to embrace traditional ways and be fully enlightened on the do’s and don’ts of spirituality.
READ ALSO: Yul Edochie says women who refuse to do a DNA test should not be trusted
“Untimely death has become rampant in our society. It’s happening because majority of us have abandoned our traditional ways and embraced the ways of the white man.
“Go home and embrace our traditional ways. As a traditionalist, you’ll be fully enlightened on the do’s and don’ts of spirituality. If you keep to it judiciously, untimely death will never be your portion.” He wrote on his Instagram page.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.