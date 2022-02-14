Yul Edochie urges people to speak their local dialect

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has admonished his followers to speak their native dialect.

In a tweet shared on his social media platform, Yul stated that speaking of native language doesn’t make anyone local. He stated that it is pivotal to learn how to say it and be proud of it.

Here is what he wrote;

“Speak your language proudly.

It doesn’t make you local.”

Yul Edochie is the son of veteran Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie.

