Yul Edochie’s brother, Linc, distances self from actor’s marriage to Nollywood colleague

Published

19 seconds ago

on

Linc Edochie, the elder brother of Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie on Thursday, distanced himself from his brother’s marriage to actress Judy Austin Moghalu.

Linc’s remarks came just 24 hours after his younger brother announced Moghalu as his second wife.

The older Edochie, who was dragged into a conversation on the matter by an Instagram user, insisted that he was not at the venue of the so-called solemnization of the relationship between his brother and the actress.

READ ALSO: Actor Yul Edochie’s first wife, May, slams him after announcing son’s birth with another woman

Prior to Yul Edochie’s shocking announcement on Wednesday, the popular actor was married to May and they have four children.

Read the exchange below:

