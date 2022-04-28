Yul Edochie’s brother, Linc, distances self from actor’s marriage to Nollywood colleague

Linc Edochie, the elder brother of Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie on Thursday, distanced himself from his brother’s marriage to actress Judy Austin Moghalu.

Linc’s remarks came just 24 hours after his younger brother announced Moghalu as his second wife.

The older Edochie, who was dragged into a conversation on the matter by an Instagram user, insisted that he was not at the venue of the so-called solemnization of the relationship between his brother and the actress.

READ ALSO: Actor Yul Edochie’s first wife, May, slams him after announcing son’s birth with another woman

Prior to Yul Edochie’s shocking announcement on Wednesday, the popular actor was married to May and they have four children.

Read the exchange below:

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now