Yul Edochie’s estranged wife’s lawyer accuses him of refusing to take care of his children

Emeka Ugwuonye, the legal counsel representing May Edochie, the estranged wife of Yul Edochie has accused the actor of refusing to take care of his children.

The lawyer claimed in a video he recorded and shared online on June 12, that Yul Edochie who is a polygamist is not supporting his children.

In the video clip, Ugwuonye said that the star has urged his children to see their mother so she can support them since she is “making more money than him.”

According to him, the Nollywood actor is focused on the one (Judy Austin) who grants him the privilege of getting married to an unspecified number of women.

‘‘Something else you people do not understand but you will understand today. Ned is taking care of all is children, paying their school fees, feeding them. Yul is not doing that. Yul is not supporting his children as we speak, at all.

‘‘Indeed, Yul told his daughter that their mother is making more money than him now. Can you imagine? So you are going into polygamy and you can’t take care of the children? So please don’t compare the two,” he said.

