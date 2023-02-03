News
Yul Edochie’s movie on Peter Obi elicits reactions from netizens (TRAILER)
Yul Edochie, a Nigerian actor, on Thursday, posted the trailer for his newest film, Peter Obi, on his various social media accounts.
If APC, PDP, NNPP and Sowore’s party sat together for a week, to strategize on how to create the most devastating attack ad on PO, I doubt they’d come out with something this effective. But this is the handiwork of PO supporters 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/AM3NZHvN1R
— tolu ogunlesi (@toluogunlesi) February 2, 2023
Social media users’ reactions to the new movie project was mixed, and many netizens criticized it harshly for having an agenda behind its production and theme.
The Labour Party’s nominee for president, Peter Obi, hopes to win the next election and become the new leader of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
Yul Edochie played the role of the Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the new film.
READ ALSO:‘I will not be cajoled into accepting polygamy’, wife rejects Yul Edochie’s public apology
The controversial actor attempted to mimic the presidential candidate’s voice, attire, and demeanor, as seen in the trailer.
Many experts have discussed his position in this film since the trailer’s release.
While many people have praised the effort to tell Obi’s story, many others have criticized the film’s appearance and, more importantly, the actor’s attempt to sound like him.
Some social media users applauded the movie actor for embarking on a daring project. However, other set of people have admonished the thespian not to “ridicule” or mock the Labour Party’s Peter Obi.
Chiming in, the special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on New Media, Tolu Ogunlesi mocked the movie as the handiwork of Peter Obi’s supporters.
He said, “If APC, PDP, NNPP and Sowore’s party sat together for a week, to strategize on how to create the most devastating attack ad on PO, I doubt they’d come out with something this effective. But this is the handiwork of PO supporters.”
