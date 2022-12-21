YULETIDE: Bauchi FRSC deploys 868 operatives for one month special operations

Bauchi State Sector Command, in preperations for the 2022 Operation Zero tolerance to road traffic crashes (RTC) for the Yuletide period has commenced patrol on all Federal roads across the state deploying a total of 868 operatives.

The Operatives deployed were made up of 788 Regular and Special Marshals as well as 80 Volunteers / NGOs just as 15

Patrol Vans, 8 Amulances, 2 Roadside Clinics / Help Areas, 10 Tow /Recovery Vehicles, heavy and light, 2 Motor Bikes, 5 extricating machines, 4 Rider Guns, 1000 pieces of Alcholizer/ breathilizer and 23 Fire Extinguisher 6&9 kg placed in the patrol vans and Ambulances are to be used.

According to the Sector Commander, Corps Commander Yusuf Abdullahi, the Operation which commenced on 20th December 2022 will run till 15th January 2023.

He stressed that tne operation remained unique as the challenges associated with the period would require high level of professionalism and maximing utilization of all available logistics with adequqte support and collaboration from all stakeholders and the general motoring public.

Yusuf Abdullahi added that the operation would also put into confidence the importance of mass media for wider coverage for effective information dessimination while Fleet Operators, Transport Unions and Religious leaders would sustain advocacy for RTC reduction during and after the Yuletide.

“The Command will deploy the following equipment and personnel to ensure free flow of traffic for RTC free Chrismas and New Year Festival celebration.

The duration is 0600=0600hrs to following days with Three Shifts daily,” he assured.

The Sector Commander added that,”to Curtail Humma and Sharon bus constant fire outbreak, effective and functional fire extinguishers have been made available at flash corners across the state.”

He also said that, “Health institutions all over the state have declared their support to the Command as all Emergency Units are well equiped to manage cases of RTC and control fatality.”

Yusuf Abdullahi stressed that, “Communication remain vital. All equipment are duly activated, the stable popular free toll no. 122 & 112 . The situation room is also activated.”

According to him, “The effective collaboration and Synergy that is built among the Security agencies in Bauchi State will provide Security for Operatives and all supporting teams to perform their functions in a safe atmosphere.”

“The Five Routes that link the State will be under the satellite of the Command while the 98 operatives deployed to 15 LGAs will sustain aggressive public enlightenment, Rescue and Traffic Control,” he assured.

By Yemi Kanji

