Entertainment
Yul’s second wife, Judy Austin-Moghalu declares she is officially an ‘Edochie’
Nollywood actress, Judy Austin-Moghalu has confirmed that she has officially taken the surname of renowned thespian, Yul Edochie.
Judy’s announcement is coming several weeks after Yul Edochie surprisingly unveiled her as his second wife.
Despite numerous backlash from fans of Yul Edochie, who also welcomed a son with the actress and confirmed that it is his choice to take her as his second wife and he stands by it.
Read also:Actor Yul Edochie justifies taking a second wife, fails to give reason
In an Instagram post shared on Friday, June 17, the actress stated that she now officially identifies as ‘Judy Austin Yul-Edochie’.
She wrote;
“Her Excellency Judy Austin Yul-Edochie
Thanking God for his numerous blessings.
Have a beautiful day bunnies.”
Meanwhile, Yul Edochie who has four children with his first wife, May Edochie will be celebrating his seventeenth wedding anniversary later in the month of October.
