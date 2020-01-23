Yung6ix calls out MI for not supporting his music career

Nigerian rapper, Yung6ix has angrily taken to social media platform, Twitter to call out Chocolate City CEO, Jude MI Abaga for not doing anything to support his fledgling music career.

The versatile rapper who spilled his guts on the social media platform while responding to a radio station that shared a song he featured MI Abaga said that he has lost all the respect he had for MI for not helping him sail through the murky but competitive music industry.

In his post on Twitter on Thursday morning, Yung6ix took a swipe at MI saying; “The record M.I refused to support even though he was on it, chairman didn’t post or repost or agree to come for video.

“He didn’t also post my album which he was a part of. Yes its true idols turn rivals. Still like your old songs but I’ve lost every symptom of respect I have 4 U,” Yung6ix added in the post on the social media platform.

The Warri-born rapper has in the past collaborated with MI Abaga on three occasions as the pair first featured on MI’s Illegal Music 2 project on the record ‘Export’ while Yng6ix also had MI on his second ‘Picking Things’ off his debut album 6ix O Clock and Grammy Money off his second album ‘High Star’.

