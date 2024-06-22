Yusuf orders security agencies to end thuggery in Kano

The Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir-Yusuf, on Saturday, directed security agencies to end thuggery in the state metropolis.

Yusuf, who stated this during the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting in Kano, decried the recent surge in thuggery and clashes between miscreants locally called “Yan Daba” in parts of the metropolis.

The governor said his administration would not condone acts capable of disrupting the peace and security of the state.

He tasked judges to ensure a speedy and fair trial of the suspected thugs and warned against the release of those who posed a threat to the residents.

The governor charged security agencies to focus on their primary responsibility of protecting lives and property in the state.

He equally urged the people to contribute towards maintaining law and order in the state.

