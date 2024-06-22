News
Yusuf orders security agencies to end thuggery in Kano
The Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir-Yusuf, on Saturday, directed security agencies to end thuggery in the state metropolis.
Yusuf, who stated this during the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting in Kano, decried the recent surge in thuggery and clashes between miscreants locally called “Yan Daba” in parts of the metropolis.
The governor said his administration would not condone acts capable of disrupting the peace and security of the state.
READ ALSO: Hoodlums reportedly kill one person, injure two policemen in Kano
He tasked judges to ensure a speedy and fair trial of the suspected thugs and warned against the release of those who posed a threat to the residents.
The governor charged security agencies to focus on their primary responsibility of protecting lives and property in the state.
He equally urged the people to contribute towards maintaining law and order in the state.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...