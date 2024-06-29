Yusuf vows to recover N5.4bn pension funds unremitted by Ganduje’s govt

The Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, on Saturday, vowed to retrieve over N5.4 billion workers’ pension contributions unremitted by the last administration in the state.

The governor stated this during the flag-off of the payment of N5 billion in gratuities to 4000 retirees in the state.

He stressed that payment of pension was not a privilege but a right.

Yusuf said it is unacceptable for anybody to deduct workers’ monthly pension contributions without remitting the funds to the Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs).

He asked the pensioners to write a petition to the state government and demanded an investigation into the non-remittance of their monthly pension contributions by former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje’s administration in the state.

The governor revealed that he inherited N43 billion in pension arrears from his predecessor.

He said: “The debacle we are in now is that all the money deducted from your monthly pension payments, amounting to over N5.4 billion was not remitted to the state treasury. Rather the funds were taken to personal accounts. But we are determined to get them back.”

