Yvonne Nelson says butt enlargement will not keep a man

Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson has opined that butt enlargement and other cosmetic surgeries would never keep a man.

The popular Ghanaian thespian stated on her Twitter page that no one is born perfect, hence, people need to learn to love themselves.

Nelson further said that surgeries are not worth it because they neither resolve the issues of insecurities nor do they keep a man.

Her post reads:

“Woman, know this, no one was born/ created perfect. It may be hard, but work on your mental health / love yourself. Pls. Surgeries won’t keep that man, neither will it solve your insecurities. If its for business, errm ok.i can assure you, it ain’t worth it”

