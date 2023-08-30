Yvonne Nelson’s allegations almost made me lose my relationship —Iyanya

Nigerian singer Iyanya Mbuk popularly known in music circles as Iyanya has stated that Yvonne Nelson’s allegations about their relationship almost made me lose his current relationship.

Recall that Yvonne Nelson in her book ‘I Am Not Yvonne Nelson’ accused her former boyfriend of cheating on her with Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, while they were still dating.

Yvonne Nelson also informed in her new book that each time she left Iyanya after visiting him in Nigeria, Tonto Dikeh would visit and sometimes sleep over with him.

The talented actress also stated that she believed that Iyanya’s escapades with Tonto Dikeh was not an isolated incident as she also got wind of his romps with his female crew members.

Iyanya has now revisited the comments made by Yvonne Nelson in her book while appearing in the latest episode of Tea With Tay podcast hosted by actor, Temisan Emmanuel Ahwieh, aka Taymesan.

According to him, the claims made by Yvonne Nelson almost made him loose a current relationship as the person he was asking out became skeptical about dating him.

He said, “That stuff [Yvonne Nelson’s allegations] is crazy, bro. That stuff almost made me lose a relationship. A current relationship.

“Before this book [Yvonne Nelson’s memoir], I was talking to one innocent girl who is not famous but immediately that book came out, everything became shaky. The girl was feeling like, ‘Omo, this guy, have you changed? Are you sure you won’t do me the same?’’

