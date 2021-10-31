Zaha calls for action rather than sympathy after recieving racist abuse

Wilfried Zaha has called on the authorities to take serious actions against racism rather than sympathizing with victims of racial abuses.

Zaha was racially abused following his superb performance for Crystal Palace on Saturday as he helped the club stun Manchester City in the Premier League.

The 28-year-old posted a series of racist messages he had received on Instagram after the game which ended 2-0 in their favour.

“I’m not here for all the nonsense that is being done instead of fixing the actual problem!” he wrote on Instagram.

“This message isn’t for me to get a million messages saying we stand with you and it’s disgusting or about me getting sympathy.

“I don’t mind abuse because nowadays it comes with doing the job I do even though it’s not an excuse but my colour will always be the real problem, it’s fine because I’ll always be BLACK AND PROUD!

“Speak to me when you actually take this issue serious.”

Recall that earlier this year, Zaha said he would stop taking the knee before games.

“For me personally I feel kneeling has just become a part of the pre-match routine and at the moment it doesn’t matter whether we kneel or stand, some of us still continue to receive abuse,” the Ivorian said in March.

