Sports
Zaha, Edouard score as Palace end Spurs’ perfect Premier League start
Wilfried Zaha was on target for Crystal Palace in their 3-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Saturday.
The stunning win inflicts a first defeat on Spurs in the league, having maintained a perfect start by winning their last three matches.
Both sides were goalless and level at major fronts until the 58th minute when Tottenham were reduced to 10 men following Japhet Tanganga’s dismissal.
The Spurs defender was shown two yellow cards in the space of five minutes before being sent off.
Read Also: Djokovic to treat US Open final against Medvedev like last match of his career
Zaha set the Eagles on their way on the 76th minute, rolling in from the spot after Ben Davies was penalised for handball.
Substitute Odsonne Edouard, who was making his debut, added a second and third in the 84th and 90+2nd minutes respectively.
The result moves Palace up to 11th in the table and it was no more than they deserved after a dominant display against the league leaders.
There are seven more Premier League games set to begin later in the weekend, including one that will see Cristiano Ronaldo make the starting lineup for Manchester United on his return to Old Trafford.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...