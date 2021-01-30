Zakzaky’s wife declines court order for her release to receive treatment for covid-19

The Kaduna State High Court has vacated an order to release the wife of Sheikh Ibrahim Yakubu El-Zakzaky, leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), to receive treatment for COVID-19.

Justice Gideon Kurada, said that the decision by the court follows an application by the counsels to the wife of Sheikh Ibrahim Yakubu El-Zakzaky, to vacate the order it earlier made directing the Nigeria Correctional Service to release her for COVID-19 treatment.

The presiding judge further noted on Friday that the order to release Zakzaky’s wife was revoked after an oral application was made by H.G. Magashi from the chambers of Falana who told the court that Zeenah has regained her health.

READ ALSO: Secret trial of Sheikh El-Zakzaky, wife adjourned to 2021

Justice Kurada said; “Upon an oral application moved by H.G. Magashi, Esq. holding the brief of Femi Falana SAN, counsel for the 1 defendant and of Edwin Inegedu, Esq. of counsel for the 2nd defendant applying for an order vacating an earlier order made on 26th January 2021 for 2nd defendant to be taken to a government hospital for treatment.

“The situation has changed as the 2nd defendant regained her good health and the unfettered access to medical facilities granted her by the correctional services centre, Kaduna. It is hereby ordered that the application is granted and the order of court made on 26 January 2021 is hereby vacated,” he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions