Zamafara CP assumes office, vows to end banditry, kidnapping

The new Commissioner of Police, Zamfara State, Mr. Abutu Yaro has assumed office and has vowed to end all forms of crime including banditry, cattle rustling and kidnapping in the state.

The Zamfara CP who disclosed this during a press conference at the Police Headquarters in Gusau on Thursday said that he has mapped out a coordinated strategy to end banditry after a careful observation of the state’s security structure.

Mr Yaro said that after a careful study of the security challenges in the state which included cattle rustling, armed banditry, reprisal attack, kidnapping/abduction, culpable homicide, and farmers/herders clash; he designed a blueprint to tackle the menace.

He explained further that he also hopes to sustain and project the existing security network in the state.

Mr Yaro said; “However, on my assumption of duty as the Commissioner of Police on 22nd December 2020, I came up with a vision and mission under my operational strategies “ZAMFARA FIRST” which means working hand in hand with the host communities to promote peace, security and safety of Zamfara State through dedication, commitment and professionalism.

“This I designed after a careful study of the security challenges that are prevalent in the state which includes cattle rustling, armed banditry, reprisal attacks, kidnapping, culpable homicide and to some extent farmers /herders clash”

“To achieve this objective, my management team and I have commenced the review of the existing crime prevention methodologies so that we can meet up with the challenges of modern-day policing”

“Our combat readiness, determination and total commitment towards onslaught against vicious crimes in partnership with the State government, traditional rulers, Community and Religious leaders will be greatly improved and sustained,” he concluded.

