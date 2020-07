At least 15 lawmakers and 11 parliamentarians have tested positive for Coronavirus in Zambia, the country’s health Minister disclosed on Friday.

The development comes days after the assembly suspended sittings because a lawmaker had died of the disease.

The landlocked and heavily indebted east African country has witnessed a rapid surge in cases so far from 1,632 at the beginning of July to 3,856 and 30 deaths currently.

