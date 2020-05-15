International Latest

Zambia reopens border with Tanzania after Covid-19 closure

May 15, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Zambian President Edgar Lungu has announced the reopening of the country’s Nakonde border with Tanzania on Friday after a five-day closure to combat the spread of Covid-19.

The border which has been a major transit point for copper, cobalt and fuel trade was closed to traffic on Sunday after the district recorded its highest single day increase of 76 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday.

According to the country’s health Minister, Chitalu Chilufya, the border closure allowed cleaning, disinfection, and COVID-19 testing to be conducted in Nakonde.

Zambia has been placed under a partial lockdown since Friday, March 20 but the president has assured unwinding of confinement measures to take place soon.

Zambia’s case stats currently stands at 654 confirmed cases and 7 deaths. Tanzania on the other hand has 509 cases, and 21 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University tally.

