International
Zambian opposition leader, Hichilema, wins Presidential poll, after sixth attempt
Zambia’s main opposition leader, Hakainde Hichilema, has been declared winner of the country’s presidential election conducted last Thursday by the electoral commission, defeating incumbent President Edgar Lungu, by more then one million votes.
The 59-year-old Hichilema’s success after six attempts at becoming the President, was met with joy as his supporters took to the streets of the capital, Lusaka, to celebrate the unprecedented victory.
Before the announcement on Monday, Lungu had sought a cancellation of the election, alleging that it was not free and fair, but the electoral commission stood and went ahead to announce the result.
He had also alleged that election officials from his Patriotic Front Party (PFP) had been chased from polling stations, leaving votes unprotected.
Read also: Zambia’s ex-President, Kaunda buried amid controversy over burial site
In response, Hichilema’s United Party for National Development (UPND) said the statement was the “desperate final act of an outgoing administration.”
In its final tally before announcing the result, the electoral commission said Hichilema had won 2,810,777 votes to Lungu’s 1,814,201.
The landslide win means Hichilema will not have to fight a run-off contest.
Lungu’s six-year rule was criticised for alleged human rights abuses, corruption, failing economy and massive unemployment.
Hichilema who tapped into widespread dissatisfaction among voters, is now faced with the challenge of turning around the country’s economic fortunes.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...