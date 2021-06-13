Zambian President, Lungu collapses during Defence Force event | Ripples Nigeria

International
Zambian President, Lungu collapses during Defence Force event
The Zambian President, Edgar Lungu, collapsed on Sunday, during the country’s 45th Defence Force Day Commemoration and Investiture ceremony.
The Principal Private Secretary to the President, Simon Miti, who confirmed the incident in a statement, said the President experienced sudden dizziness at the event.
He, however, added that Lungu recovered immediately and walked to his official car.
The statement read: “The President of the Republic of Zambia, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, this (Sunday) afternoon experienced sudden dizziness whilst officiating at the 45th Defence Force Day Commemoration and Investiture Ceremony.
READ ALSO: Zambian President sacks six permanent secretaries
“His Excellency recovered immediately and walked to the official car and returned to his residence at State House.
“The President wishes to assure the general public and all concerned citizens and the international community that he is well and has continued to discharge his duties as Head of State, Government and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Force.”
