International
Zambian president orders sale of luxury vehicles for govt officials
The Zambian President, Hakainde Hichilema, on Thursday, ordered the country’s head of public service to sell all luxury vehicles bought for government officials.
The vehicles in question were bought after the formation of the new government in the Southern African country.
The president expressed shock that some senior government officials, including ministers and permanent secretaries, were applying to buy luxury vehicles such as Land Cruiser VX when the purchase of such vehicles had been put on hold in the country.
“We agreed that extravagance is not part of us.
READ ALSO: Zambia abolishes death penalty, repeals defamation act
“Anyone who has bought a VX in central, local, quasi-government institutions, I would like an instruction that must be followed: to bring out those VXs and sell them into the market,” he said at the opening of a Presidential Delivery Unit leadership workshop in Lusaka.
Hichilema insisted that money should be plowed into productive areas to create jobs for the people instead of buying luxury vehicles.
He challenged government officials to improve their performance instead of focusing on the reckless expenditure of public resources.
