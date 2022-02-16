Zambian woman says Tekno’s song made her get pregnant, demands child support from singer for impregnating her with his music

A Zambian woman identified as Rita Mwayanda has stated that she is demanding for child support from Nigerian recording artiste, Tekno for getting pregnant while listening to his music.

According to Mwayanda, when Tekno, real name Augustine Miles Kelechi released his hit song ‘Pana’, she was so excited and slept with a man, which subsequently resulted to a pregnancy.

She mentioned in the statement that she is calling out the singer because it is his responsibility to take care of her child.

The report re-shared by Zambian entertainer, DJ C-Money read;

“TEKNO needs to pay Child support for his baby. I cant suffer because of him”- Zambian Woman Cries out.

A Lady from Zambia, ‘Rita Mwayanda’ took it out in public to express how Nigerian musician , Tekno is the reason she has a child, and suffering.

“It was back in 2016”- She explained. “I loved Tekno’s music so much. I would go out to a club just to listen to any song by Tekno. During the month he released ‘Pana’ I got so excited that I slept with a man I didn’t know and ended up pregnant. If It was not for Tekno I wouldn’t have this child so he needs to pay for child support”

Read the statement below.

