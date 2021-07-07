Zambia’s ex-President, Kaunda buried amid controversy over burial site

Zambian first President, Kenneth Kaunda, was buried on Wednesday amidst controversy over his burial site.

The funeral arrangements for late Kaunda had become the subject of a court challenge after the Zambian government announced plans to bury the late nationalist at a presidential cemetery in the capital Lusaka, against the wishes of some of his relatives.

Kaunda’s son, Kaweche, who appeared at a court proceeding on Tuesday, argued that government’s plan to bury his father’s remains at a presidential cemetery was against the African statesman’s wishes.

Kaweche contended that Kaunda had wanted to be buried next to his late wife, Betty, at his residence.

However, government solicitor-general, Abraham Mwansa, said the state had not been served with any court order against the planned burial at the presidential site.

READ ALSO: Zambian President, Lungu collapses during Defence Force event

The funeral, therefore, proceeded on Wednesday at Embassy Park, a national memorial site, with President Edgar Lungu in attendance.

Kaunda enjoyed a 27-year reign as Zambia’s first President and was revered for his roles in the country’s independence from white minority rule in the 1950s.

He died on June 17 at the age of 97.

Join the conversation

Opinions