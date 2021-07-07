International
Zambia’s ex-President, Kaunda buried amid controversy over burial site
Zambian first President, Kenneth Kaunda, was buried on Wednesday amidst controversy over his burial site.
The funeral arrangements for late Kaunda had become the subject of a court challenge after the Zambian government announced plans to bury the late nationalist at a presidential cemetery in the capital Lusaka, against the wishes of some of his relatives.
Kaunda’s son, Kaweche, who appeared at a court proceeding on Tuesday, argued that government’s plan to bury his father’s remains at a presidential cemetery was against the African statesman’s wishes.
Kaweche contended that Kaunda had wanted to be buried next to his late wife, Betty, at his residence.
However, government solicitor-general, Abraham Mwansa, said the state had not been served with any court order against the planned burial at the presidential site.
READ ALSO: Zambian President, Lungu collapses during Defence Force event
The funeral, therefore, proceeded on Wednesday at Embassy Park, a national memorial site, with President Edgar Lungu in attendance.
Kaunda enjoyed a 27-year reign as Zambia’s first President and was revered for his roles in the country’s independence from white minority rule in the 1950s.
He died on June 17 at the age of 97.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....