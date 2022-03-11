Zambia’s ex-President, Rupia Banda, dies at 85

Zambia’s former President, Rupiah Banda, is dead.

The 85-year-old died on Friday after a long battle with colon cancer.

The ex-President’s son, Andrew Banda, confirmed his father’s death to journalists in Lusaka.

Banda, who succeeded late President Levy Mwanawasa in 2008, was Zambia’s fourth leader since the Southern African country gained independence from Britain.

Although his tenure coincided with the country’s economic growth, he was defeated by the leader of the opposition Patriotic Front, Michael Sata, in the 2011 presidential election.

