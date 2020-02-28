ZAMFARA: 41 APC members from ex-Gov Yari’s Local govt cross carpet to PDP

No fewer than 41 members of the Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) have jumped ship to the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, reports reveal.

The defection of the APC members saw the light of day on Thursday when the defectors were led to Governor Bello Matawalle at the Government House by Dr. Sha’aya Shehu alongside the State PDP leadership.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the defected big wigs of the APC are all from Talata-Mafara Local Government Area, LGA of the State, which happens to be the LGA of the immediate past Governor and APC leader in the state, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari.

While presenting the members who jumped ship to Governor Matawalle, Shehu said the team: “consists of 41 political leaders who command respect across the local government area and have political structure in place.”

Shehu also told the Governor and the PDP leadership that their decision to join the ruling party in the state was borne out of their careful study of the Matawalle-led administration.

The Chairman of PDP in the State, Alhaji Ibrahim Mallaha said the Party had received them with open hands and assured that they would be treated like any old member of the party in the state.

In his remarks of appreciation, Governor Matawalle said he was overwhelmed by the positive responses from Talata-Mafara local government.

