Zamfara APC condemns invasion, vandalisation of Matawalle’s houses

The Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has condemned what it calls the invasion and vandalisation of the houses of immediate past governor, Bello Matawalle in Gusau and Maradun areas of the state by a combined team of the Department of State Services (DSS) and the police.

The operatives of the security agencies had, on Friday, stormed Matawalle’s homes where over 40 vehicles and government properties were allegedly recovered in line with a vow made by Governor Dauda Lawal Dare to retrieve the vehicles carted taken away from the government house.

But in a statement late Friday, the APC Publicity Secretary, Yusuf Idris Gusau, the party said the action of the operatives were “archaic, barbaric, brutal, and unacceptable,” which must be condemned by all.

The APC added that the invasion of Matawalle’s homes was politically-motivated, and called on those behind it to be arrested and prosecuted.

“The unlawful invasion is a gross violation of the sacred provisions of sections 34, 35, 37, 41, 42 and 43 of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” the statement said.

“What exactly might have warranted the invasion still remains a mystery to the good people of Zamfara State. If the government thinks it has any case against the former Governor, why not charge him to court instead of resorting to such barbaric and uncivilized means?

“We call on the Nigerian Police Force and Department of State Service (DSS) as a matter of urgency, to take a decisive stand against this misadventure by Zamfara State Government and the perpetrators must be identified and made to face the dire consequences of their action.

“To say the least, the action which is said to have been directed by Governor of Zamfara, Dauda Lawal is archaic, barbaric, brutal, unacceptable and an illegal trespass on the former governor’s property in Gusau and his home town Maradun.

“There is no law in the country that gave the police, the DSS or any other security outfit the right to, without notice nor warrant, invade on any citizen’s property.

“Similarly, no governor of a state under whatever guise, reason, or purpose, has the right to, without notice invade on other people’s property.

“The police and the DSS in Zamfara acted in error and can be accused of being political in their actions, which we want an immediate arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators.

“We call on the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, to direct for an immediate investigation and prosecution of those who carried out the illegal act of breaking into the two residences of Zamfara State APC leader and former Governor Bello Matawalle.”

