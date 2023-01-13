Zamfara APC dismisses reports on defection of Matawalle’s aides to PDP

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara has dismissed claims on the defection of some personal aides of Governor Bello Matawalle to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

Reports emerged on social media during the week that some special advisers to the governor had dumped the APC for the major opposition party in Zamfara.

However, in a statement issued on Friday in Gusau by its publicity secretary in the state, Yusuf Idris, the party described the reports as misleading information.

Governor Matawalle switched to the APC in June 2021.

The statement read: “The attention of the Zamfara APC has been drawn to a few social media reports making the rounds that some prominent members have left the party to the PDP in the state.

“The report is completely misleading and a desperate move by both the PDP and the defectors to build a fake image.

“It will be good to clear the minds of Nigerians that Zamfara people are well informed about who those imposters are.

“The three persons who deceptively posed as advisers, Alhaji Hamisu Magami, Alhaji Abubakar Maigandi, and Alhaji Yunusa Rosy are not Special Advisers to Governor Bello Matawalle.

“They only served as advisers under the immediate past administration of former governor of the state, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari.

“They have no significant roles in the present leadership of Governor Bello Matawalle.”

