Zamfara APC resorts to prayers to quell internal crises

The Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is seeking divine intervention to quell the internal crisis in the midst of several challenges rocking the party in the state.

This was disclosed on Tuesday by the state chairman of the party, Hon. Lawal Liman Kaura, who said that the APC has organised special prayer sessions in the three senatorial districts of the state.

Kaura who was speaking in Gusau, the state capital, also noted that the prayers would be held simultaneously in three senatorial districts of the state on Wednesday, the supplications were to seek divine intervention over the challenges of the party so that peace and harmony could be restored back to the state.

He said; “I hereby urge all members of the party in the state to participate in the prayers in their respective zones, and I commend party faithful’s for their perseverance in supporting the party in spite of the various challenges the party was facing.

“I also enjoin members to continue to remain calm and united and always be law-abiding in spite of all odds, stressing that the party leadership was working for the progress of the party in the state,” Kaura added.

