Zamfara Assembly confirms 14 local councils’ administrators for re-appointment

The Zamfara State House of Assembly on Thursday confirmed the re-appointment of sole administrators for the 14 local government areas in the state.

The House Leader, Faruku Musa-Dosara, presented the lists of the nominees to the lawmakers for consideration at the plenary in Gusau.

In his address, Musa-Dosara urged his colleagues to confirm the nominees as sole administrators for another six-month tenure effective from October 14.

The lawmaker representing Anka State Constituency, Yusuf Muhammad, who seconded the motion, described the request as timely considering the contributions of the nominees to the development of their respective communities and the state.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Alhaji Nasiru Mu’azu-Magarya said the confirmation of the sole administrators was in line with the provisions of Sections 16 (1), 17 and 18 of the Zamfara State Local Government Councils’ establishment (repeal and re-enactment) Law, 2021.

He, however, appealed to the nominees to support the programmes and policies of Governor Bello Matawalle’s administration and work for the development of the state.

The speaker said: “Your confirmation for re-appointment is a call for a better service delivery.”

The Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, had last month dissolved the caretaker committees in the 14 LGAs after the expiration of the tenure.

