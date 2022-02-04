Zamfara Assembly initiates fresh move to impeach deputy governor

Members of the Zamfara State House of Assembly on Friday initiated fresh moves to impeach the state’s deputy governor, Mahdi Aliyu.

The lawmakers had in July last moved to impeach the deputy governor following his refusal to join Governor Bello Matawalle in the All Progressives Congress (APC).

They were however restrained by the Federal High Court, Abuja, from initiating impeachment procedures against Aliyu.

The Deputy Speaker of the Assembly, Musa Bawa, submitted a document requesting the deputy governor’s impeachment at the plenary.

“I stand in this hallowed chamber to submit this document for the impeachment of the deputy governor of Zamfara State.”

The Speaker of the House, Nasiru Mu’azu Magarya, who received the document from his deputy, said it would be treated in accordance with the country’s constitution.

