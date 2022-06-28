Zamfara Assembly recommends death penalty for kidnappers, bandits, informants

The Zamfara State House of Assembly has passed a bill recommending the death penalty for kidnappers, bandits, their informants and all banditry-related offences in the state.

Special Adviser on Intergovernmental Affairs to the State Governor, Bello Matawalle, Abdullahi Shinkafi, who disclosed this on Tuesday, said the Governor would not hesitate in signing the bill into law due to the increasing activities of banditry and abduction for ransom in the state.

“The House of Assembly, yesterday (Monday) in Zamfara passed into law death penalty to kidnappers, informants and the contributors.

“Today, the governor is going to sign into law death penalty for kidnappers, informants and any other banditry-related issues,” Shinkafi said while addressing state house correspondents in Gusau, the state capital.

Shinkafi added that the ‘shoot on sight’ order recently given by Matawalle is limited to a particular community where banditry has been prevalent.

“The issue of shoot on sight is only limited to Mada town in Gusau LG, where there’s a rampage of banditry attacks on the innocent citizens of Zamfara state,” he said.

This death penalty prescription came on the back of Matawalle’s directive to the State Police Commssioner to issue gun licences to qualified citizens who are willing to acquire firearms to defend themselves against bandits.

