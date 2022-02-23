Zamfara Assembly removes deputy gov from office, hours after receiving report

The embattled Deputy Governor of Zamfara State, Mahdi Aliyu-Gusau, has been removed from office by lawmakers in the State House of Assembly.

Ripples Nigeria reported that Aliyu-Gusau was being probed by a panel set up by the Chief Judge of the State, Justice Kulu Aliyu, over alleged gross misconduct and abuse of office.

Members of the probe panel included: Justice Halidu Tanko-Soba as Chairman, Oladipo Okpeseyi (SAN), Abdul-Atadoga Ibrahim (SAN), Hussaini Zakariyau, (SAN), Amina Tanimu-Marafa, Alhaji Sani Mande and Ahmad Buhari-Rabah.

READ ALSO: Zamfara dep gov is architect of his problems, state APC spokesman defends impeachment moves

The deputy governor had described the lawmakers as “illiterates” for not obliging a court order which ruled that all parties maintain status quo on the matter.

The chairman of the panel submitted its report to the Speaker of the Assembly, Honorable Nasiru Muazu Magarya, on Wednesday, saying only two copies were produced and that the committee was not authorised to speak about it.

After the Speaker had read the report to the House, soon after it was submitted, 20 out of 24 members voted for the deputy governor’s removal.

By: Oluwatobi Odeyinka.

